Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) versus Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Financial Comparison

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) and Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jacobs Engineering and Granite Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacobs Engineering 6.66% 11.42% 5.42% Granite Construction -3.11% -4.63% -2.42%

Dividends

Jacobs Engineering pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Granite Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Jacobs Engineering pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Construction pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Jacobs Engineering has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Construction has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jacobs Engineering and Granite Construction, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacobs Engineering 0 0 1 0 3.00 Granite Construction 0 3 1 0 2.25

Jacobs Engineering presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.03%. Granite Construction has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 45.85%. Given Granite Construction’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Construction is more favorable than Jacobs Engineering.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Jacobs Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Granite Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Jacobs Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Granite Construction shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jacobs Engineering and Granite Construction’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacobs Engineering $12.74 billion 0.95 $847.98 million $5.05 18.00 Granite Construction $3.32 billion 0.39 $42.41 million $2.34 11.94

Jacobs Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Construction. Granite Construction is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jacobs Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jacobs Engineering beats Granite Construction on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions. Though the Critical Mission Solutions business, it provides cyber security, data analytics, software application development, enterprise and mission IT, systems integration and other technical consulting solutions to government agencies as well as selective aerospace, automotive and telecom customers. Its representative clients include national government departments/agencies in the US, Europe, United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia; state and local departments of transportation within the US; and private industry firms. The People and Places Solutions business provides end-to-end solutions for clients projects which includes connected mobility, water, smart cities, advanced manufacturing or the environment. Its clients include national, state and local government in the U.S., Europe, U.K., Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as the private sector throughout the world. The company was founded by Joseph J. Jacobs in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports. The Water segment focuses on water-related construction and water management solutions, as well as provides trenchless cured-in-place pipe rehabilitation services. The Specialty segment constructs various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, and power projects; and undertakes bid-build, design-build, and construction management/general contractor contracts. The Materials segment focuses on production of aggregates, asphalt, and construction related materials, as well as sanitary and storm water rehabilitation products, such as cured-in-place pipe felt and fiberglass-based lining tubes. The company also engages in the construction of streets, highways, mass transit facilities, trenchless and underground utilities, tunnels, dams, and other infrastructure-related projects. In addition, it performs site preparation and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. The company serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. Granite Construction Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

