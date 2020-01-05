Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Down 6.3%

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.74, 767,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,902,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%. Analysts predict that Jaguar Health Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

