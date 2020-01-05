James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded James River Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered James River Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 359,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.47. James River Group has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.50 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,001,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth $191,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 177.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.