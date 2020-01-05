JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $41.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given JBG SMITH Properties an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,875,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,242,000 after buying an additional 928,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after acquiring an additional 944,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 45.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,405,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,681,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBGS traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,818. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

