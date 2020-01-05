JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Group began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,884,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,266.33 and a beta of 1.37. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $38.54.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

