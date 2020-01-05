John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.56. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205,371 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,990,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,321,000 after purchasing an additional 96,972 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 397,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

