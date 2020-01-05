Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

NYSE JCI opened at $40.66 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 764 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

