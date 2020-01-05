Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $204.50

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 204.50 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 204.50 ($2.69), with a volume of 28411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.80 ($2.62).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $745.07 million and a P/E ratio of 27.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

