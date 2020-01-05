JONESTOWN BK &/SH (OTCMKTS:JNES) Stock Price Down 7.6%

JONESTOWN BK &/SH (OTCMKTS:JNES)’s share price fell 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.02, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

JONESTOWN BK &/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JNES)

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services for individual and business clients primarily in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. It also provides trust services. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, prime money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA).

