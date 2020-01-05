Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $371.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) to post $371.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.81 million. Kaiser Aluminum posted sales of $389.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.23. 104,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,021. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $117.06.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Ray Parkinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $152,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Krouse sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $54,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,857 shares of company stock worth $3,133,762 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 153,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

