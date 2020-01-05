Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KPTI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,490. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,790 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 613.9% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 88,519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

