KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC cut KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

KZMYY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,293. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

