Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.46

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.46 and traded as high as $13.63. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 8,266 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,205,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after acquiring an additional 203,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,219,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,445 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 60.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 629,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.