KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Visa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

V stock opened at $189.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a twelve month low of $130.13 and a twelve month high of $191.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 203.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.