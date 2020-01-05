Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Trading Up 21.3%

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO) shares were up 21.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01), approximately 19,128,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 975% from the average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

About Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops coal and other minerals in Africa. It also explores for nickel, gold, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Mbeya coal to power project that comprises 22 tenements located in south-western Tanzania.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kibo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kibo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.