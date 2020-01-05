KickCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, YoBit, CoinBene and Gate.io. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00191299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.01513727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00123393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, IDEX, Exmo, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Gate.io, YoBit, CoinBene, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

