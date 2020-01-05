Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to announce sales of $211.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.04 million and the lowest is $209.77 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $190.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $825.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.75 million to $831.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $892.31 million, with estimates ranging from $877.68 million to $906.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $83.04. 494,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $85.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

In related news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,256,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

