Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.07.

Several research firms have commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Capital One Financial lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.81 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

