Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

KIN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 216,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,085. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,461.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. Research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

