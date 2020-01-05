KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 208,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $6.99.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

