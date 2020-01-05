Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s stock price rose 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.25, approximately 447,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 418,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

KNSA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 29.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

