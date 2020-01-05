Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KL. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,186. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2,764.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,831,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,383,000 after buying an additional 4,663,187 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 105.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,456,000 after buying an additional 1,131,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after buying an additional 888,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,591,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,971,000 after buying an additional 722,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 391.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 764,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,998,000 after purchasing an additional 608,775 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.