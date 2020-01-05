LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Trading Up 16.4%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was up 16.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.61, approximately 154,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 100,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LAIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. LAIX had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LAIX in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LAIX by 56.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LAIX in the third quarter valued at $3,440,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

