Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $91.53 and last traded at $91.18, with a volume of 25888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.09.

The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $99,778.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,993.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,031.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 236,456 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 89.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.20.

About Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

