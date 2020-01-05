Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Announces Earnings Results

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Landec has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

LNDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $40,622.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,478.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $81,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at $283,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $371,696 over the last three months. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

