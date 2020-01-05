Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Price Down 10.2% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) fell 10.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $10.03, approximately 1,102,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 697,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Get Landec alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNDC. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $40,622.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Obus acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $81,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at $283,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,900 shares of company stock worth $371,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 405,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Landec by 7.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $325.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Landec Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.