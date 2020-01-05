Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.06-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.25 million.Landec also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.32 EPS.

LNDC opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Landec has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNDC shares. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an in-line rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 3,800 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,757.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $371,696 in the last three months. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

