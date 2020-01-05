Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.76. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 10,508,750 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPI. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

