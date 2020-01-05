Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.74. Las Vegas Sands reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 27.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 456.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,549 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 125,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 21.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 38,657 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $70.94. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

