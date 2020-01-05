LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of LCNB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

LCNB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. 3,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,766. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. LCNB has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $246.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.59.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. LCNB had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $74,778.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $72,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,488 shares of company stock valued at $301,794. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $883,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

