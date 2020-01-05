LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LEG. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.51 ($133.16).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €107.20 ($124.65) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €102.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €103.59. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

