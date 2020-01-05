Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.15

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.15 and last traded at $98.94, with a volume of 57122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.62.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Leidos from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 522.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,988,000 after purchasing an additional 662,014 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 10,228.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 596,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,456,000 after purchasing an additional 457,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,537,000 after purchasing an additional 307,860 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

