LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.23. 421,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,494. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.60.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other LendingClub news, CFO Valerie Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $150,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $470,209. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

