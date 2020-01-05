Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point raised Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $341.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Lendingtree from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.42.

Lendingtree stock opened at $305.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.06. Lendingtree has a fifty-two week low of $221.49 and a fifty-two week high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.26 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.20%. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Horan sold 300 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.48, for a total value of $115,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lendingtree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 240.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 24.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

