LEOcoin (LEO) Price Hits $0.0036

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, Bit-Z and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $837,676.00 and $1,787.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,526.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.88 or 0.01844267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.03008611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00589598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00715493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00066357 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00426002 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 235,314,538 coins and its circulating supply is 234,985,858 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LEOxChange, TOPBTC, C-CEX, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

