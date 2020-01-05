Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.52, approximately 464,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 365,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 835.26%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 34.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

