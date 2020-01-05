Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Livongo Health Inc. is a consumer digital health company. It offers Enter Livongo platform, which leverages data science and technology, for people with chronic conditions. The Company’s Livongo platform offers solutions, such as Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. Livongo Health Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Livongo Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.82.

LVGO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,924. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Bischoff acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

