LockTrip Price Reaches $0.45 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00005970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, YoBit and Kucoin. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $26,509.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009194 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000262 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, YoBit, Kucoin, Mercatox, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

