Loews (NYSE:L) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.35

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.35 and traded as high as $52.70. Loews shares last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 21,199 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Get Loews alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $154,749.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,498 shares of company stock worth $991,657. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in L. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Loews by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 267.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Loews by 20.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Company Profile (NYSE:L)

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.