Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.19 Billion

Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report $16.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.94 billion to $16.42 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $15.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $72.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.06 billion to $72.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.83 billion to $75.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.60. 2,774,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,387. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $121.46. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

