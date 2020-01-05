Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $91.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.15, but opened at $82.70. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lumentum shares last traded at $82.06, with a volume of 674,679 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.24.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after buying an additional 84,774 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 17.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

