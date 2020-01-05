Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) will announce $228.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.40 million. Macerich posted sales of $215.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $877.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $843.60 million to $936.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $908.47 million, with estimates ranging from $848.80 million to $984.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 4,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

MAC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.85. 2,303,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,567. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. Macerich has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

