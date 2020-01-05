Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,555. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

