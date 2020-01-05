Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.60, 32,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 29,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Macro Enterprises from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $111.97 million and a PE ratio of 3.44.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

