Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 79.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

