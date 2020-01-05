MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

MAG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 472,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,951. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

In related news, insider Berrie David 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 9,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 995.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

