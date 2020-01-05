Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGIC. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.98. 16,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,592. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $488.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.05 million. Analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

