Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.30.

Shares of MGA traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 384,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,497. Magna International has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

