Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MAIN. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

MAIN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.38. 185,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,814. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $44.35.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 65.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

