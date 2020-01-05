Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MMD opened at $20.96 on Friday. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

About Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

